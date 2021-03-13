ROSEBUD, Ga. — Two men were shot in a car early Saturday in the Rosebud community.
One of them died, police said.
Officers responded to Foxberry Run shortly before 6 a.m., public information officer Kylie Boney of the Gwinnett County Police Department said.
Boney said one man was dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was uncertain as of midmorning Saturday.
The victims’ identity was not released.
Active Investigation - GCPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on Foxberry Run earlier this morning. Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/nDGcVQAhWr— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 13, 2021
Boney said police knew of no immediate motive, and said investigators were conducting interviews to try and get more information.
Police had no suspects.
Anyone with information may call detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com.
Foxberry Run is just west of Georgia 20, about 3.5 miles southwest of downtown Loganville and just over the Walton County line.
