What was a decades-old goal for some, and a recent controversy for others was settled without fanfare Tuesday night.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to build a new jail off Georgia Avenue and Baker Street near the Division of Family and Children Services building. This site places a future Public Safety Complex near the Government Building, which houses the county’s courtrooms.
Chairman David Thompson made the motion to approve the jail construction on the site near DFACS, with Commissioners Lee Bradford (District 4) and Kirklyn Dixon (District 6) opposed to the measure.
The vote came at the end of a fairly quiet hour-long meeting that began with a handful of citizens voicing opposition to the jail being built in any residential area. These residents spoke for a total of 15 minutes during the public comments portion of the meeting. Most reiterated that a jail is needed, but said the best site for it would be on Cherry Hill Road. This area, they said, is more industrial in character.
“We don’t feel we’re being listened to,” said lifelong Walton County resident Robin Peters. “I feel like you’ve already made up your minds. And I don’t think it’s fair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.