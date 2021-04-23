Even with a 5%-8% projected growth in the tax digest, Social Circle should consider raising gas, solid waste and water/sewer rates to effectually reinvest in the city’s infrastructure, according to City Manager Adele Schirmer.
Schirmer presented City Council a draft summary for a proposed FY 2021-22 operating budget during a regular meeting Tuesday. The operating budget funds city services and personnel.
Social Circle’s gas rates for both residential and commercial use are among the lowest in the region, and would remain so even if a proposed 5% rate hike would be approved, Schirmer said.
If approved, the customer charge for residential gas would increase to $9 from $4.90, and to $15 from $9.10 for commercial users.
She recommended council members consider a 2.5% increase in water and sewer rates, and a 3.5% increase for solid waste, specifically for the contract cost of curbside refuse and recycling. The monthly bill would increase to $16.55 per cart, from $15.99.
The city manager also proposed including a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to maintain market competitiveness and retain employees. Schirmer recommended next year’s budget include merit increases of 2% for employees who meet or exceed expectations. The proposed budget would not include changes to employee health insurance or benefits, she said.
The city’s largest operating budget expenses are for police and fire services, which account for 56%. The next largest expenses are for highway and streets, financial administration, building inspections and permit review, according to Schirmer.
Council members asked Schirmer to compare pay grades and scales of public safety positions. She had suggested council consider reclassifying several existing positions to enhance the city’s career track and service oversight.
Schirmer had suggested adding a rights of way manager to supervise street, cemetery and water distribution functions, and have a fire sergeant position per shift and a police corporal position per night shift.
A public hearing to hear citizen input on the proposed Capital Improvement Plan was also held during the meeting, but no one from the public addressed council.
Schirmer explained that the city’s recommended capital needs list is based on the comprehensive plan, the council and mayor’s strategic goals, water and sewer master plans, and input from city commissions, boards and citizens. The proposed CIP would begin July 1 if approved.
Capital improvement projects include building and infrastructure repairs and replacement of equipment including vehicles. Schirmer recommended allocating $180,500 from the general fund budget to replace vehicles for the police, fire and public works departments.
Schirmer highlighted projects that would be funded by SPLOST and those that would fall under the city’s general fund budget. It is some of those needs on the general fund project list that must wait, she said.
Some of the proposed SPLOST funded projects include $30,000 for roadway drainage improvements, $34,000 to match a state grant for local road improvements, $35,000 to replace aging police vehicles, $90,000 to upgrade the roof on City Hall as well as install a new alarm, cameras and storage shed, and $45,000 to make repairs to the Welcome Center building.
The proposed SPLOST funded projects also allocates $211,654 and $122,624 respectively to upgrade two major sewer lines, the Goodyear Interceptor and the Brookstone Interceptor.
The city manager said the suggested CIP general fund project budget is based on the assumption that the City Council will not increase the current 7.9 millage rate.
Upcoming dates for Social Circle residents to remember are May 18, when a public hearing on the operating budget will be held, and June 3 and 15, when public hearings on the millage rate will be held.
The city’s budget year begins July 1.
