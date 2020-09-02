MONROE, Ga. — A native of Monroe, Spencer Seay says he wants to give back to his hometown and help continue its progress.
Seay, 43, is a candidate in the Nov. 3 special election to fill out the last year of a term for the District 6 seat on the Monroe City Council. The seat has been vacant since Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock died.
Tyler Gregory is also running in the special, nonpartisan, election.
Seay is a 1995 graduate of Monroe Area High School. He went on to study economics at Gainesville State College (now the University of North Georgia).
He grew up in his family’s furniture store and later worked there when he was elected to the City Council. He defeated Adcock, then the incumbent, in the 2010 election, but resigned after a few months. Adcock was unopposed in a special election to fill out the term and remained in office until his death earlier this year.
“Growing up in a family-run business taught me important values such as customer service and how to treat people,” Seay said. “Today I am the operations manager for a company that has been around for over 35 years and pride myself on team-building and positive work flow.”
Seay said he’s running out of a love for Monroe.
“We live in a special town with great leadership, business owners and citizens who do everything they can to give back to Monroe,” he said.
“We lost such a wonderful piece of our council and community and I felt that know is the time for me to step forward and continue the vision that our leaders have been working for.”
Seay said he walks downtown every night with his dogs “and whether I see smiling faces with ice cream all over them, or I see families hanging out on the courthouse lawn having dinner, I always marvel at what we have here in Monroe.
“I will take great pride in helping this community and its leaders continue to make Monroe ‘The Greatest Small Town in America.’”
