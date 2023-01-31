Mike Collins has been learning as he goes during his first weeks as a member of the United States congress in Washington, D.C.
Already Collins has helped elect a speaker of the house and has been assigned to some coveted committees as he embarks on his first term representing the 10th Congressional District.
“When I was getting ready to get up here, I was told this would be different,” Collins told The Walton Tribune on Monday afternoon. “It was not like going to the train station, waiting for the train to stop and then get on. It was more like running along side the train and jumping on.”
Collins said even though it took longer than usual to elect a new speaker, he said he took advantage of the extra time to meet other elected officials in Congress.
“Even with everything that happened in that process, it is a real honor to be here,” Collins said. “Not many people have been able to serve in Congress.”
The first-term congressman is also pleased with his committee assignments. Collins was assigned to the Transportation-Infrastructure as well as the Natural Resources Committee.
Collins owns a trucking company in Jackson (Butts County). Being assigned to that committee was “right up my wheelhouse,” Collins said.
“Forestry is the number one industry in Georgia,” he said. “To be able to serve on that committee is an honor.”
The congressman has also been tackling the forced vaccination mandates. Collins said Congress dealt with the forced vaccination mandate for the armed forces a week ago and is now preparing for the federal health care employees.
“The pandemic is over,” Collins said. “We have to get back to work. We just need to put a plan together and put it behind us.”
Dealing with the debt ceiling is also in the forefront for members of Congress.
“We have to have the president come to the table,” Collins said. “We are not going to give him a blank check. One of the major reasons I am here is to tackle the debt we have.”
Collins’ Monroe office at 100 Court Street is now open. He said he welcomes feedback from all members of the 10th Congressional District. The office number is 770-207-1776.
“We are fighting for the shared values that I have for the district,” he said. “Anything people have concerns or issues with, we want to know about it.”
The first-term congressman said he appreciates the support he receives from Walton County during the 2022 election. Collins was a contested Republican primary, winning the nomination in a runoff, before easily defeating his Democratic opponent in the general election last November.
