Like Goldilocks, the city of Monroe strives to find that “just right” fit when it comes to installing traffic calming devices.
There are several city streets being used as speedy shortcuts by lead-footed drivers and that presents a safety hazard, according to city officials.
Last year many residents were upset when the city installed nine 15-foot concrete-and-brick medians designed to slow traffic along tree-lined residential East Church Street. The medians cost $20,000 each and installation was hampered by wet weather and other factors. Some citizens were opposed to the speed reducing medians, arguing the measures would create additional issues for truck drivers or cut into pedestrian sidewalk safety. Others voiced frustration that the city had not better informed them of the change.
Monroe City Manager Logan Propes emailed The Tribune a summary of traffic speeds on East Church Street gathered in February and March 2021, after traffic calming devices were installed. Those numbers were compared with traffic speed data taken in August 2018 before the controversial medians were put in.
“We think the results are very good,” Propes said. “If the resultant speeds were much lower the installations would probably be deemed too much of an impediment, any higher and they would not have served much of a purpose.”
According to Propes, there was a 21% reduction in average daily traffic in February and 43% in March over 2018. Vehicles that traveled at 40 mph or faster – some as fast as 65 mph – two and a half years ago on East Church, where the speed limit is 30 mph, were found to have slowed by 8 to 9 miles per hour this year.
Monroe Mayor John Howard told the Tribune last week the medians are serving their intended purpose; car traffic has slowed on East Church and heavy trucks are finding alternate routes into downtown.
City leaders are considering six more streets for traffic calming devices and will hold a public meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at City Hall to discuss the measures. Public input is encouraged.
The streets under consideration for traffic calming device installation include Barrett and McDaniel Streets, South Madison, North Midland and West Highland Avenues, and Pinecrest Drive, according to Propes.
City leaders stress that no decisions have been made. Funding and other factors still must be explored, Propes said.
