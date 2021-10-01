Monroe Mayor John Howard publicly promised police Chief R.V. Watts last month that he would work with council and city staff to raise police officers’ salaries for the 2022 fiscal year. Monroe’s new fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
“The ultimate goal is more qualified officers who make more money,” Howard said.
Howard said the Monroe Police Department recently experienced the passing of two respected officers. Capt. Mike Mathews died in July after a long battle with kidney disease, and Detective Tracey Conroy died of COVID-19 in early September.
The mayor said he and city leadership want the MPD to return to being full staffed.
Howard said city leaders are contemplating hiring and retention bonuses, increasing salaries and initiating shorter years of service before retirement for police officers.
“While our tax base is growing – and expected to grow substantially over the next several years – our focus will be on quality more than quantity,” Howard said. The mayor said Watts and City Manager Logan Propes must achieve this goal within the budgetary guidelines set by the full council.
Councilman David Dickinson agreed with Howard to a point.
“Monroe is like most cities in that we have difficulty finding and retaining quality officers,” Dickinson said. “To state the obvious, it is a very difficult job and most cities are finding that the pay scale must increase to provide quality police protection.
“Also, I think Monroe must commit to hiring more officers due to the increases in population and the city’s expanded footprint,” he said. “The MPD is basically the same size now as it was 20 years ago. All of our citizens want to live in a safe environment and that requires good police protection.”
Dickinson clarified that he opposes any efforts to defund the police or reimagine the function of law enforcement.
“I, along with Chief Watts and with the backing of the council and mayor, have made the decision to better pay our existing police officers and boost pay for those we are recruiting,” Propes said. “At the moment there is not much need in asking for more officers in the budget when we already have so many positions to fill.”
Propes said city staff will also explore pension plan amendments for public safety. He said the MPD is settling into its new expanded location in a renovated supermarket building on Blaine Street. The MPD shares space with the Municipal Court.
In an effort to attract and retain certified police officers and firefighters, the Loganville City Council unanimously approved implementing sign-up and retention bonuses in August.
The city will pay for the bonuses out of the $2.4 million Loganville received from the American Rescue Plan.
City manager Danny Roberts explained to the council during a work session on Aug. 9 that many small cities are losing quality employees – especially police officers and firefighters – to larger municipalities that can pay higher salaries.
The Loganville Police Department is offering hiring incentives: a $1,000 sign-on bonus for non-certified officer candidates, and a $2,000 sign-on bonus with a two-year commitment for POST certified officer candidates.
The LPD also offers a defined benefit retirement system, a 457B supplemental retirement option, and training opportunities.
For more information, contact Assistant Chief Dick Lowry at mdlowry@loganville-ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.