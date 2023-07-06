Cathryn Higginbotham is the agriculture teacher at Loganville Middle School, working with students in class and through the school’s FFA chapter to teach them about a number of agricultural themes and subjects.
But this past week, she tackled working with a younger crowd as she tried to instill some of the same lessons in kids ranging from kindergarten to rising sixth graders at the first LMS Junior Ag Camp.
“I wanted to get to the kids early and teach them about things like where our food comes from,” Higginbotham said. “We take for granted what it takes to support our daily lives. Kids can learn about this and other agricultural lessons before they get to middle school.”
Higginbotham brought in guest speakers from around the county to help reinforce those lessons, including Laura Jensen from Jensen Reserve, who brought along pigs and chickesn for the kids to observe; Peg Jones, president of the Master Gardeners of Walton County, who helped the kids to “plant pizzas,” as they potted the various vegetables and herbs that go on a pie; and Jason Harrison, the Walton County Game Warden, who gave them a crash course in water safety.
On Thursday, Loganville City Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger dropped by from her operation at Wren Farms to demonstrate beekeeping to the kids, showing off live bees in a glass frame and guiding them through activities involving honey and bee-related arts and crafts.
“I love showing people my bees,” Huntsinger said. “I’m always happy to talk about them to groups like this.”
Higginbotham got 39 students in her first ag camp and said the entire experience had been great for all involved.
“It’s been fantastic,” she said. “It’s been going great.”
