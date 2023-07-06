Loganville Middle School Summer Agriculture Camp

Children in the Loganville Middle School Summer Agriculture Camp observe a frame of bees, brought by Loganville City Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger, an amateur beekeeper. The campers learned all about bees, hives and honey production Thursday, the last day of a weeklong day camp devoted to agricultural themes, including livestock, horticulture and water safety. Stephen Milligan | The Walton Tribune

Cathryn Higginbotham is the agriculture teacher at Loganville Middle School, working with students in class and through the school’s FFA chapter to teach them about a number of agricultural themes and subjects.

But this past week, she tackled working with a younger crowd as she tried to instill some of the same lessons in kids ranging from kindergarten to rising sixth graders at the first LMS Junior Ag Camp.

