Herman Cain, a business executive and radio host who ran for president as a Republican in 2012, died Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 74.
Herman Cain, who ran businesses successfully and later made a name for himself on local and later national radio, died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta, and preparing for his reward,” Dan Calabrese, the editor of HermanCain.com, wrote Thursday morning.
You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal... #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020
Cain had survived liver and colon cancer in 2006 and 2007, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
He joined WSB in Atlanta as a talk show host in 2008, at the height of the tea party movement, and in 2011 launched a bid for the Republican nomination for president.
“Guided by faith, Herman grew up humbly and went on to become an accomplished business leader,” Sen. David Perdue said.
“He lived the American dream and aspired to share his success with others. Herman’s love for our country was unmatched, and he will be greatly missed.”
In a tweet Thursday, Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro called Cain “a dear friend, a powerful voice for truth, and a champion for American values.”
Herman Cain was a dear friend, a powerful voice for truth, and a champion for American values.He embodied the American dream, and will be sorely missed.Please pray for his precious family during this unthinkable time.— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 30, 2020
Cain served 10 years as the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza. He was a brief frontrunner in the presidential race, buoyed by a “9-9-9” plan that would have overhauled the nation’s tax system.
