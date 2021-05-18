Memorial Day is a day for reflection and gratitude, not just for family cookouts, Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez said.
Martinez is a U.S. Navy veteran and member of American Legion Post 233.
The mayor honored veterans, fallen military service members and their Gold Star family members at Thursday’s City Council meeting. He also issued a proclamation in memory of the late Chief Ray Elliot, who led the Stone Mountain Park Public Safety Department. Elliot died in April. Martinez serves on the Stone Mountain Memorial Association Board of Directors.
Martinez saluted World War II veteran Roger Botkin. Botkin enlisted in 1943, according to Martinez. He was an ambulance driver, assigned to transport the wounded from field hospitals to hospital ships. Botkin served in Europe and later in the Philippines. Botkin and his wife recently celebrated 74 years of marriage, Martinez said.
Korean War veteran Victor Holden was honored for his service. Gold Star mother Jennifer “Jiffy” Helton Sarver accompanied Holden, her late son’s grandfather, to the meeting. Sarver’s son was U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph Helton Jr. of Monroe. Helton, 24, was killed by a roadside bomb in 2009 when deployed to Iraq.
Gold Star spouse Shannon Allen and her daughter, Journey, were recognized for the sacrifice made by their late husband and father, Army Master Sgt. Mark Allen.
Allen was critically wounded when serving in Afghanistan. He was shot in the head by a sniper’s bullet when searching for deserter Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. Allen passed away in 2019. Mark and Shannon Allen’s son Cody was unable to attend the meeting.
Martinez also thanked the honor guard for posting the colors and American Legion Post 233 member Ron Nelson for his assistance. Post members Stan Mauldin and Ordia Brown with the American Legion Riders spoke about Memorial Day and the annual Ride for America.
The mayor proclaimed May National Foster Care Month and recognized CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, for their work with children.
Martinez recognized the Lady Devils basketball team for their athletic achievements this year.
The team and coaches accepted a plaque and signed basketball from the city.
Sisters Ava, 12, and Ella, 7, assisted Martinez as official “Mayors for a Day.” Ava welcomed the public and hit the gavel to start the meeting. Ella advised the mayor in procedure. The girls are the daughters of Milane and Sidney Huguet of Oconee County. Ava attends Malcom Bridge Middle School and Ella goes to Dove Creek Elementary.
