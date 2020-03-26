MONROE, Ga. — The City Council voted to restrict public gatherings but stopped short of implementing a curfew.
Monroe leaders declared an emergency Thursday related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many businesses are at a crucial time,” Mayor John Howard noted.
The council voted to divert $100,000 in utility capital funding to a new Downtown Development Authority Stabilization Fund that will make grants available to downtown businesses.
In other business, the council:
• Closed certain businesses, including gyms, fitness centers and “live performance centers” where people cannot be kept more than 6 feet apart per federal social distancing guidelines, and prevented dine-in and outdoor patio service by restaurants.
• Agreed to allow restaurants to sell to-go containers of beer and wine, including growlers up to 60 fluid ounces, when filling to-go or takeout orders.
• Increased City Administrator Logan Propes’ spending authority, on matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak, to $100,000 from $10,000, over the next 90 days.
• Gave Propes 90 days of authority as the chief administrative officer of the city, to assign job duties with full authority to redefine reduction-in-force rules and approve work schedules and pay plans in order to respond to the pandemic.
• Said it will waive utility disconnections and late fees until April 30.