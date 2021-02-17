MONROE, Ga. — A fire Wednesday morning may have been set intentionally, and a charge of arson is being filed.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded before 8 a.m. to a house at 5262 Meridian Lake Drive, about 3 miles from Walnut Grove in unincorporated Monroe.
The first crews on the scene arrived to see flames coming from the house, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County said, but crews were back in service by about 8 a.m.
League said investigators from his department, plus the state fire marshal’s office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
“Investigators believe there is enough evidence to bring charges for arson in the case,” he said.
League said a person of interest was in the Walton County Jail on an unrelated charge and an arson warrant was being taken.
“The motive for the fire is still under investigation,” he said.
The interior of the home sustained moderate damage, with smoke damage throughout the one-story structure. One adult was displaced.
Tax records indicate the nearly 1,500-square-foot home was built in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.