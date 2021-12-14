The 2020 pandemic year is a blur to many people, especially those who fought — and continue to fight — on the front lines against the coronavirus.
More Georgians are getting vaccinated so there is hope, despite expected upticks in infection rates and the appearance of new COVID-19 variants. And that means more families can gather together for Christmas and New Year’s this year.
Since The Walton Tribune has been following the pandemic for nearly two years, we asked health care providers and some first responders how Christmas 2021 is different than what they experienced in 2020.
Dr. Robert Sinyard, chief medical officer for Piedmont Walton, and Larry Ebert, CEO, responded with this statement: “Piedmont Walton Hospital, along with hospitals throughout the state, the country and the world, has endured the unthinkable over the last two years. The pandemic has affected our hospital, staff, and community in so many ways; ways that have been at times grueling and yet also uplifting at others.
“Even so, we are currently in a better place at a time of year that brings thanks. We are grateful for medical progress and for the limitless potential of vaccines, which have saved many lives. Even though there remains uncertainty with new variants of the virus, there is no doubt that being vaccinated saves lives. Piedmont Walton is grateful to all of our staff who have been strong and faithful caregivers throughout.”
Area firefighters also agreed that even with COVID-19 lingering, the Christmas holiday season this year is markedly different than this time last year.
Walton County Fire Rescue Chief Kevin Haney said they used a lot of overtime hours in 2020, as medical calls had increased during the pandemic and some personnel were out sick or quarantining if exposed.
Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes said during the March 2020 two-week lockdown, the call curve was flattened.
“No one wanted to go to the hospital,” Dykes said. When restrictions began to ease, the floodgates also opened on call volume, he said.
Haney explained that when personnel responded to emergencies when COVID was a risk factor, they tried to limit their exposure to coronavirus.
WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League and Monroe Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the fire departments were fortunate not to have experienced loss of personnel to COVID as did some of the local law enforcement agencies.
However, there were some hospitalizations among firefighters last year, Dykes said. Haney said WCFR nearly lost one of its own, made seriously ill from the coronavirus. That crewmember recovered and returned to the station and his job of saving others. Haney said, his fellow firefighters welcomed him back with a special cake. It was decorated with a COVID-19 molecule drawn with brightly colored icing.
Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department share personnel, according to Dykes. Some firefighters may work part-time for both agencies.
League said the county currently has 71 full-time firefighters and 60 part-time firefighters to cover 300 square miles of unincorporated county.
Dykes said the MFD has 27 fulltime personnel in operations and about 12 part-time firefighters.
