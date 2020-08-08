MONROE, Ga. — A man was hurt seriously after being hit by a van.
It happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on Double Springs Road Southwest, 500 feet north of Bullock Bridge Road northwest of Monroe.
A 2015 Chevrolet Express van headed north on Double Springs Road struck 29-year-old Will Thomas Kelly of Monroe.
The driver of the van, 29-year-old Stewart Richardson of Watkinsville, said he saw Kelly walking on the shoulder of the road and he first moved over to allow the van more room, then jumped suddenly into the roadway.
State troopers said Richardson couldn’t avoid Kelly and struck him with the front right side of the van.
Three witnesses corroborated the driver’s statement, troopers said.
Kelly was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Richardson will face no charges.
