Hours after Gov. Brian Kemp suggested local school systems might close due to the fear of the spread of the coronavirus, local public school systems in Walton County announced they would do just that beginning Monday.
Robbie Hooker, superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, issued the first public statement on the matter during the monthly meeting of the Social Circle Board of Education Thursday evening.
“At this point, we are looking to close for the next 14 days,” Hooker said. “We hope to have details finalized by 12 noon Friday.”
Soon after The Tribune published that announcement on social media and its website, the Walton County School District followed suit, revealing it too would close on Monday and remain closed for 14 days.
“The district will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation to determine when schools should reopen,” the statement on Facebook read. “During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events, field trips, etc.”
Both statements also said work would be done at the empty school facilities to prepare for the eventual return of students, while technology-based solutions would allow students to continue schooling during the unexpected break.
“During this time, schools and buses will be cleaned and sanitized with coronavirus-approved cleaners,” the Walton County statement read. “Our team has developed a plan that will allow students to utilize home based learning through Schoology and other resources depending on grade level and class.”
Social Circle issued a statement after the end of its public meeting with similar instructions, and asked parents to be proactive in cleaning as well.
“We ask our families to wash backpacks, coats, and jackets as soon as possible as well,” Hooker said via the press release. “Especially in this uncertain time, we appreciate our community for their continued support. Please take the necessary precautions to keep yourself, your families, and the broader community safe.”
Friday morning, as the public school superintendents in the local region discussed further details, the local private schools in Walton County made their own decisions.
Loganville Christian Academy decided to follow suit with the public schools and close its doors beginning Monday.
“Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, LCA will implement a two-week Distance Learning Plan,” a social media statement issued by the school read. “This decision is being made to support the effort of slowing the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus. It is important to note that there are no known infections within our school or with anyone associated with LCA.”
George Walton Academy, followed suit that afternoon.
“Although there are no reported cases of COVID-19 infection within the George Walton Academy community, after consultation with medical professionals and in helping to ‘flatten the curve,’ GWA will be fully digital beginning next week. Campus will be closed on Monday, March 16, and classes will resume on campus Monday, March 30,” a statement from the school read.
Dan Dolan, head of school at GWA, said it was a precautionary move to benefit staff and students alike.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and community are our highest priority and we are working diligently to continue to provide options to meet the challenges our families are facing during this time,” Dolan said.
Social Circle and Walton County officials both confirmed teachers would continue to be paid during the unexpected break and there are currently no plans to change the school’s scheduled spring break holiday on the first full week of April.
Since distance learning will be used to continue instruction, students will not be expected to make up days in the classroom later.