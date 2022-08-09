Social Circle Schools superintendent Robbie Hooker will be leaving his post in October to take leadership of the Clarke County School System in Athens.
The hire was announced Monday by the Clarke County Board of Education.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 7:26 pm
Hooker has a tie with the Athens-based system. He was Clarke County School System Teacher of the Year in 1995-96 while at Coile Middle School. Two years later, he left to become an assistant principal in Barrow County and returned to Clarke County in 2003 to take over as principal of Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School.
Hooker was named principal of Clarke Central High School in 2008.
He held that position until 2016, winning the Georgia High School Principal of the Year award in 2013. Hooker left CCSD for a job as assistant superintendent of Henry County schools in 2016 and became superintendent in Social Circle in 2019.
“Dr. Hooker has worked in complex communities, including many years in Clarke County. He has a strong history of building leadership capacity and relationships which are critical to our culture and climate as well as other strategic priorities,” Clarke County Board of Education president LaKeisha Gannt said in a news release. “The board is excited about the direction of education in Clarke County under Dr. Hooker’s leadership. We are also grateful for Dr. Thomas’ leadership, as she has led the district through significant transitions.”
Current Clarke County Schools superintendent Xernona Thomas announced in November that she would retire at the end of 2022. Hooker is scheduled to take over as superintendent on Oct. 10.
“I am excited to return and join the leaders, teachers, and staff at the Clarke County School District. I look forward to working with our governance team to focus on our students and make this the best educational experience possible,” Hooker said in a statement.
Several positive comments about Dr. Hooker’s tenure in Social Circle were posted on The Walton Tribune’s Facebook page.
“He has done a great job at Social circle,” one poster wrote. “I feel he led our schools impressively through covid and his time here! He leads by example and is always willing to get his hands dirty and help out wherever needed!! That’s a great leader!! Thank you Dr. Hooker for your time at Social Circle.”
