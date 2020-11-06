MONROE, Ga. — Randy McGinley declared victory in the race for district attorney Tuesday night after the numbers slid his way to give the Republican the victory over Democrat Destiny Bryant for the seat.
McGinley, who currently serves as the interim district attorney after previous DA Layla Zon vacated the seat to take a Superior Court judge position in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, took the race easily in Walton County, where he received nearly 80% of the vote, leading Bryant by nearly 23,000 votes.
The race was far closer in left-leaning Newton County, where Bryant received a majority of the votes but without the landslide effect of Walton.
Bryant led Newton County by 5,876 votes, but McGinley took Walton by a 25,629-vote margin.
Overall, McGinley received more than 61,300 votes, compared to Bryant with around 41,500 votes.
“This is amazing,” McGinley said as he addressed his supporters at a victory party at the Wayfarer Inn in downtown Monroe Tuesday night. “I want to thank everyone who voted. We had an amazing group of people who supported us through this entire thing.”
McGinley said he was humbled by the faith his voters showed in him.
“I will work hard to make this office better and better,” McGinley said.
