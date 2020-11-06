Many Happy Returns

Interim District Attorney Randy McGinley and his wife, Charly, watch election returns come in, showing he’d been voted in as the full-time district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, during a watch party Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2020, in Monroe, Ga.

 Brett Fowler | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — Randy McGinley declared victory in the race for district attorney Tuesday night after the numbers slid his way to give the Republican the victory over Democrat Destiny Bryant for the seat.

McGinley, who currently serves as the interim district attorney after previous DA Layla Zon vacated the seat to take a Superior Court judge position in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, took the race easily in Walton County, where he received nearly 80% of the vote, leading Bryant by nearly 23,000 votes.

The race was far closer in left-leaning Newton County, where Bryant received a majority of the votes but without the landslide effect of Walton.

Bryant led Newton County by 5,876 votes, but McGinley took Walton by a 25,629-vote margin.

Overall, McGinley received more than 61,300 votes, compared to Bryant with around 41,500 votes.

The Wave

Randy McGinley waves to supporters after being elected district attorney Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2020, in Monroe, Ga.

“This is amazing,” McGinley said as he addressed his supporters at a victory party at the Wayfarer Inn in downtown Monroe Tuesday night. “I want to thank everyone who voted. We had an amazing group of people who supported us through this entire thing.”

McGinley said he was humbled by the faith his voters showed in him.

“I will work hard to make this office better and better,” McGinley said.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

Tags

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.