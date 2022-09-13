Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.”
The actual filming for the series is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
