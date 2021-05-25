MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe police officer appealed a demotion before a personnel hearing officer on Friday.
Sgt. Darryl Powell, who has been with the city since Sept. 1, 2002, previously held the rank of lieutenant. Powell also had his hourly wages reduced by 64 cents.
As of press time Tuesday, the hearing officer, attorney Roy E. Manoll III, had not yet rendered a decision.
Les Russell, the city’s human resources director, said Manoll has 15 working days to review documents in the appeal hearing before making a decision.
The city changed its grievance process when the council voted to retain Manoll as a personnel hearing officer earlier this month. Now, the process starts with the HR director, with a second appeal to the city administrator, and a final step being the personnel hearing officer, Russell said.
Manoll opened the hearing by stating that the burden of proof lies with Powell. The hearing officer said Powell had to show the demotion was incorrect, that policy had not been properly applied and the disciplinary measure was not reasonable given the severity of his alleged offense.
The city maintains Powell’s demotion was based on alleged policy violations related to an internal investigation into missing cash seized in an arrest, and a separate alleged incident regarding stolen ammo from a crime scene.
Powell was not implicated in these alleged thefts. The policy violations he was accused of were based on how he handled himself during the course of internal investigations into these incidents.
The city alleges Powell violated the department’s code of conduct by not following the proper chain of command. He also violated “truthfulness” by making a misleading statement during an investigation and knowledge of misconduct by failing to reveal pertinent information in a timely manner.
“I’m a hard working person and I do value integrity over a lot of things,” Powell said in an opening statement. He represented himself at the appeal hearing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in when $1,000 confiscated from a drug bust went missing. Powell and another officer had counted the money before Powell locked up the station and went to lunch during a late shift.
In the course of that investigation, Powell was allegedly told a fellow officer might have taken bullets from a crime scene. The city alleges Powell waited approximately 10 days before bringing the missing ammo allegation to a supervisor, and when he did speak to a commanding officer it was not with his direct supervisor.
Powell shared his perspective about the details surrounding his demotion. He and others in the department fell ill from COVID-19 around the Christmas holidays, delaying communication of information, he said.
Powell added that the supervisor he had confided in allegedly said they would address the missing bullets after the investigation into the missing cash had wrapped up.
Powell referred to the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act at his hearing and said he was retaliated against for bringing up the missing ammo.
“I got punished the most,” he said.
City attorney Paul Rosenthal said because of Powell’s years of devoted service, the discipline he received was less severe than it could have been. Powell’s demotion was reasonable, Rosenthal said, because of his employee history that included a previous demotion from lieutenant to sergeant under former Public Safety Director Keith Glass.
Chief R.V. Watts and another officer were called as witnesses in Powell’s appeal hearing. Watts testified that five officers, including Powell, were disciplined for policy violations following the investigation into the missing bullets. Two officers were suspended without pay and two received verbal and written reprimands.
Watts told Powell he was a good officer, but that he had issues with his leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.