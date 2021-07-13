The Habitat for Humanity program will return to Walton County this year with a revitalized chapter and the construction of a new home for a local family.
The Gwinnett and Walton chapters of Habitat have merged to form the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity. Officials with the new organization said they will combine to build their first home in Walton County starting in September.
Habitat previously was active in Walton County, with homes built in Social Circle and Monroe. But that’s been a decade or more ago.
The Gwinnett County affiliate has been stronger in recent years. Since 1988, the group has built homes in the area and in 2020 dedicated its 150th home and started its first neighborhood revitalization project.
The new Gwinnett/Walton Habitat will continue work on home repairs through its “A Brush With Kindness” program, helping families make needed improvements to their properties.
Darrell McWaters of Reliant Homes donated the land for the upcoming construction project. Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse awarded a grant for construction.
The Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity ReStore committed funding for the project and its staff members will volunteer on the job site.
And HOPE Monroe, a nonprofit working to create self-sustaining, mixed-use neighborhoods, has pledged to match up to $10,000 to help in building costs.
“Our team has been excited to spend more time in Walton County, building relationships with local leaders, businesses and churches to gain an understanding of the needs in the area,” Jen Welch, director of programs for the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat affiliate, said.
“We have been thrilled to meet so many amazing community members who have welcomed us with open arms and committed to working with us. Together we will succeed in building homes, communities and hope in Walton County.”
