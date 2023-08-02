Claire Ruby

Claire Ruby, 7, of Social Circle, was recently named Miss International Role Model Princess at an Orlando beauty pageant. Special to the Tribune

A local girl returned to Walton with a pageant crown in hand after winning a prestigious title at an Orlando event.

Claire Ruby, of Social Circle, was crowend Miss International Role Model Princess recently at the 2023 Royal International Miss International Pageant Finals in Orlando.

