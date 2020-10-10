The Nov. 3 election is very much on the mind of U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who dropped by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly business luncheon to express his concerns over the upcoming presidential race even as he praised Walton County and the rest of the 10th District for weathering 2020 with flying colors.
“Every time I go through the 10th District, I see businesses boom,” Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, said.
The 10th District may be doing well, but Hice said he’s far more worried about the rest of the nation as a whole.
“These are days of great concern,” Hice said. “You all remember 9/11 and the days after, when the country came together and pushed through to the other side. Now, instead of coming together as a country, we’re growing further and further apart. It’s a shame that everything today is seemingly political. It concerns me where we are as a country.”
Much of that unending political clash, Hice said, is due to the election, which has brought other business in Washington to a standstill and dominated the conversation in every way.
“I think we’ll see more action on bipartisan issues like health care after the election,” Hice said. “Infrastructure is also a priority for this administration and that’s coming too, depending on the results of the election.”
But it’s the election itself, and its integrity, that concerns Hice.
“Election fraud is something I’m very concerned about,” Hice said. “Georgia is in good shape, because we don’t have universal mail-out ballot. We have absentee ballots, which has checks and balances built in for voter ID. But we have nine states sending out ballots to every voter on the rolls, with no voter ID at all.”
Hice said it could lead to problems as votes are sent in that may not represent an actual voter.
“We know 10% of any voter registration list is inaccurate,” Hice said. “We don’t know who might be voting in these states. We are at risk of having an inauthentic election.”
There’s also an increased chance of fraud, Hice claimed, due to the long delay in counting votes the new process will entail in many places.
“This could drag out and out,” Hice said. “What happens if they’re not done counting by the time the electors are scheduled to vote? No one knows.”
Hice refused to made a prediction on who would win the election, however, by means fair or foul.
“Whatever happens, we’ll have to deal with it,” Hice said. “May God help us at that time.”
Hice talked on several other issues brought up by the audience, from the national debt — “It is absolutely unsustainable” — to the electoral college — “We need the electoral college to protect your vote” — to COVID-19 relief — “We have to open the economy.”
Most of all, though, Hice said it was vital to recall the sense of unity Americans once had.
“There’s a lot going on in our country,” Hice said. “These are unprecedented days. Where it’s headed none of us knows. But we’re all in this together. It’s our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.