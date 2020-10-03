Loganville High School and the Student Success Alliance opened the school’s new College and Career Center last month, but on Thursday officials with both cut the ribbon on the new resource center with the help of the Loganville Rotary Club.
“We are really thankful to the Rotary Club,” Stephanie Cannon, vice chair of the board for the SSA, said.
“We couldn’t have opened this without their help. This is our third college and career center and we are proud to have this here for the students of Loganville High School.”
The Loganville Rotary Club was a major donor to the new resource center, a room within the high school dedicated to giving students a place where they can discover information about post-secondary options, including colleges and trade schools, military service and various career paths both local and beyond.
The new center is filled with computers, printed material for test prep and research and space to hold workshops, meet with college recruiters, complete applications and more.
“A big part of our job is to prep students for the next part of their lives,” Mike Robison, principal of LHS, said. “This is a good jumping-off point.”
Robison said whether students use the center to choose a college or find another path, it would be invaluable for giving students a choice.
“This really helps,” Robison said. “It’s going to be great to see this help them figure what they want to do with their life.”
Andrea Mitchell, SSA site coordinator at LHS, said she was pleased to have the center up and ready to go.
“We’re excited to get this room going,” Mitchell said. “I think it will be really powerful place for our students.”
