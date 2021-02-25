MONROE, Ga. — A Covington man remained in jail Thursday after a police chase that ended in a crash.
Camren Jamal Robinson allegedly failed to stop for a Walton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 11 a.m. on Unisia Drive (Georgia 83) in Monroe.
Robinson was driving a red passenger car and continued through downtown Monroe on South Broad Street and continued on Georgia 11 toward Social Circle.
But the Sheriff’s Office said Robinson’s car crashed near Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, about 4 miles south of downtown.
In all, the pursuit covered about 6.5 miles.
Robinson, 18, of 215 Brown Road, was not hurt in the crash. He faced numerous charges including criminal damage to property and several traffic violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.