LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Walton County firefighters responded to a fire that might have been caused by lightning late Wednesday.
It happened on McCullers Road off Georgia 20, south of Loganville.
“Units arrived to find the home fully involved,” Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
League said the cause wasn’t immediately known, but said it was “plausible” to assume the strong storms Wednesday night could have been the cause.
He said Walton County Fire Rescue responded to several calls related to the storms.
The National Weather Service said numerous to widespread thunderstorms are forecast Thursday afternoon and evening across north and middle Georgia. Some could be strong to severe.
In Walton County, highs will be the mid-80s with an 80% chance of rain.
We are expecting numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms may become strong to isolated severe with the main threat being gusty winds. Keep an eye on the forecast for your area @ https://t.co/QRKyWLCSF3 #gawx pic.twitter.com/sf7ntoyI0n— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 19, 2020
