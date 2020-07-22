LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two people got out safely from a home that burned Tuesday night.
It happened in the 200 block of Old Zion Cemetery Road in Loganville early in the evening.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said two people were inside at the time of the fire, and the house is considered a total loss.
“While the fire originated in the attic, the cause is still under investigation at this time,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
“The initial cause is believed to be electrical, but investigators can’t rule out a lightning strike due to the storms that were in the area.”
Loganville Fire Department responded with assistance from Walton County Fire Rescue.
The county department responded midafternoon to a fire in the 1200 block of Mystic Drive in unincorporated Loganville. Assistant Chief Craig League said that was caused by lightning.
