City of Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry identified the driver killed in the crash involving a 2016 Polaris Slingshot in Loganville on April 15 as Yolanda Pinckney Spence, 53, of Grayson.
“A second vehicle involved in the accident was a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by a 53-year-old Loganville woman,” Lowry said. “Spence was transported initially to Piedmont Walton via ambulance, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was flown to Grady, where she succumbed to her injuries.”
