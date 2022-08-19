The Social Circle City Council continues to wrestle with the proposed development project of Longleaf LLC as half a dozen citizens spoke out against proposed changes to the plans that would require amending city requirements.

Longleaf, a logistics and transportation center set to build several warehouses and loading docks off a property at 1365 E. Hightower Trail, is proposing a set of three buildings on a 235-acre lot between Hightower and the Social Circle bypass. The 2.3 million square foot installation is estimated to cost $195 million and officials said it should contribute up to $1 million annually in property taxes to Social Circle city coffers.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

