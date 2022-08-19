The Social Circle City Council continues to wrestle with the proposed development project of Longleaf LLC as half a dozen citizens spoke out against proposed changes to the plans that would require amending city requirements.
Longleaf, a logistics and transportation center set to build several warehouses and loading docks off a property at 1365 E. Hightower Trail, is proposing a set of three buildings on a 235-acre lot between Hightower and the Social Circle bypass. The 2.3 million square foot installation is estimated to cost $195 million and officials said it should contribute up to $1 million annually in property taxes to Social Circle city coffers.
Longleaf representatives came before the council Tuesday requesting several variances to allow the project to move forward.
Two of those variances — including a request to reduce the landscape buffer along Highway 11 from 100 feet to 52 feet, and another to decrease the minimum building setback from 120 feet to 95 feet — were withdrawn by Longleaf representatives at Tuesday night’s monthly council meeting, as the company rotated one building slightly and moved some parking spaces to accommodate city ordinances.
The company also asked to amend one of its requested variances, asking to increase the 60 feet maximum distance from parking/pavement between rows and building to 240 feet, to instead change the variance to 120 feet, as the company planned to split its parking lot in half, from eight rows on one side of the building to four rows on either side to come closer to city requirements.
City lawyers determined such an amendment could not be done without prior advertising and the company must instead resubmit the variance request to the next meeting of the Social Circle Planning and Zoning board on Sept. 27.
One variance remained to be discussed, however, a request to reduce a 50 foot landscape buffer on East Hightower Trail to a minimum of 25 feet at the top edge of the property.
The request brought out a number of people in opposition as Mayor David Keener opened the public hearing on the variance request to public discussion.
“My family has lived here since 1958,” Cindy Haims said as the first person to speak. “I love this town. It’s a special town.”
Haims complained that Longleaf’s request could have long-term consequences that would strike at the heart of Social Circle’s beloved small town atmosphere.
“I’m not saying they cannot build there, but we should stick to the ordinances, lest we set a precedent for other companies. It’s not about putting Social Circle in a glass jar but about remaking things in a smart way.”
This was a common refrain — a slippery slope argument that, once granted to Longleaf, every other company moving to Social Circle would want similar variances that would destroy the town’s small town feel.
“I’m asking my city council to stand behind their ordinances,” Varerie Walthart said. “Our town’s local charm is at risk if we do not stick to the local code.”
There was also a push to prevent industrial sprawl to preserve local greenspace.
“I’m not opposed to them being there,” Robin Barrow said. “I am opposed to making variances that will not allow us to grow our city responsibly. If you don’t lock down that greenspace now, you can’t regain it later.”
“We need to preserve our greenspace,” Hutcheson said. “It’s a resource that cannot be replaced once it’s gone. This project can be scaled down. If we give them this variance, it will set a bad precedent.”
Longleaft representatives argued that 50% of the proprosed site plan was already pervious — that is, organic, not concrete or asphalt that does not allow water to enter the soil. The site will be surrounded by trees, with a 15-20 foot grade that will put the buildings lower than the border to hide it more from the road. Local streams will be preserved and overall nearly 60 acres of the total site will remain wooded.
Matthew Bray remained unconvinced.
“Other people will want to come in and do the same thing,” Bray said on the variance request. “It’s dangerous.”
Scott Gaither also said it would hurt future development, arguing the reduced buffer would not allow any future widening of the road at that point.
“This does not need to occur,” Gaither said. “They want to grow their building to as great a size as possible to sell it to bigger clients, so they’re trying to put 10 pounds of stuff in a 5 pound bag.
“This will have a tremendous impact. Be cautious of what we give away.”
The council took heed of that final objection to the road widening and began to examine how much right of way existed at the intersection in question and how owned that land.
Keener called for a motion on the variance and, after a minute of silence, claimed the variance was denied due to a lack of motion, only to be corrected by city attorneys, who said the city must take an actual vote on the matter.
Ultimately, the council instead decided to defer the variance until they could more closely examine the right of way issue. The council will call a special called meeting in the days after the September Planning and Zoning meeting to vote on the two variances still in play.
In other council news, Social Circle unanimously passed its millage rate of 7.9 mills, a rate which has remained unchanged since 2016.
The council also took up a proposed motion by councilman Steve Shelton to place a moratorium on any new warehouse projects within the city until they could further examine their city growth plan and industrial footprint. This will not affect any existing projects already in the pipeline, including Longleaf.
