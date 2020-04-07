LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A teen was hit by a car soon after he was reported missing.
Gwinnett County police said 13-year-old Jecolia Karikari-Prempe was hit by a minivan while trying to cross Athens Highway.
Jecolia’s mother called police to say the boy had left the home while she was taking a shower. Jecolia had special needs, and he apparently left his tablet in the garage of the family’s Sweet Ashley Way home.
The woman was looking for the child, and police continued the search once they arrived until the call of the pedestrian accident came in at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Athens Highway and Langley Road.
Investigators think Jecolia was trying to cross the highway about 1.3 miles from his home.
The driver is not facing charges, police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.