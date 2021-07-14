Walton County sheriff’s deputies helped Snellville police end a chase and make two arrests.
Deputies joined in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on July 7 as it came into Walton County from Gwinnett.
The vehicle ultimately was stopped and the two suspects were arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Tom Brewer Road, just west of Loganville.
Arrested were 33-year-old Dwayne Quntia Shelton and 29-year-old Sierrah Deanne Coronell of Dunwoody.
Shelton, of 1179 Sydney Pine Circle, Lawrenceville, was being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail on Wednesday on three counts of illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer and fleeing a police officer for a felony offense, in addition to a raft of misdemeanor charges.
Coronell, of 6692 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Apartment F, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and on a felony warrant for violating her probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.