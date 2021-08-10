The Monroe Fire Department partnered with a nonprofit Friday that provides book bags filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis.
Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes told his firefighters they would likely distribute the book bags provided by Adventure Bags after a fire, particularly should a family with children be displaced.
Dykes said the book bags would bring immediate comfort to children who have lost all their belongings in a blaze. The fire chief said other organizations, like the American Red Cross and Faith In Serving Humanity, also work closely with the department to assist victims of fires and other emergencies.
Adventure Bags are donated to agencies that serve children across the state at no charge. In July, the nonprofit donated hundreds of book bags to the West Walton Precinct of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at West Walton Park in Loganville. The precinct houses the WCSO’s youth services division.
Adventure Bags seeks to expand its partnerships with law enforcement agencies and other first responders. Capt. John Pilgrim with the Monroe Police Department was on hand for the donation of 24 book bags to the fire department, gathering information about the program.
“Adventure Bags Inc. book bags not only comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, but are also used as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, and first responders who serve children and families as a relationship builder and to assist them as they navigate through the first 24 to 48 hours of displacement,” Misty Manus, Adventure Bags executive director, said.
“With these bags, it is our desire that no child be without something that they can call their own and feel a sense of security and comfort during traumatic situations.”
The book bags’ contents differ depending on the age of the child being helped. Each contains age appropriate items whether providing personal necessities for infants, elementary school age children or teenagers. Young children will find a blanket, stuffed animal and toiletries in their bag, for example.
Adventure Bags, Inc. was founded in October 2011. The nonprofit has served more than 40,000 children, while partnering with 150-plus agencies in 147 counties across Georgia.
For more information visit adventurebags.org or follow them on Facebook at Adventure Bags.
