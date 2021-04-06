Atlanta police are looking for a Monroe man in connection with a shooting death in the fall.
Shortly before 5:10 a.m. Oct. 8, 2020, Atlanta police responded to a home in the 1900 block of Compton Drive Southeast and fund a man dead from an apparent gunshot.
Homicide investigators soon linked Ted Griffin and Cody Ray Simmons to the case and on Oct. 30 obtained warrants for felony murder and armed robbery against both.
Griffin, who is from the city of Griffin, was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 6, where he remained Tuesday awaiting charges of murder and armed robbery.
Simmons has lived in Monroe in the past and was released from Autry State Prison on June 18, 2020, after being convicted of theft by taking in Cobb County in 2019; and for aggravated assault, cruelty to children and battery/family violence in Walton County in a February 2017 incident.
A cash reward of up to $2,000 is offered and tips may be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
