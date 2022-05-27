Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash on Shiloh Road at about 11:16 p.m. Thursday night. According to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League, first responders arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway and overturned. The male driver was deceased.
Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. League said the name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.
