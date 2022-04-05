WINDER, Ga. — A Loganville man was arrested on charges related to a police chase over the weekend.
Antonio Dartagnon Heard, 42, was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
He was booked on two felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, plus misdemeanors charge of driving under the influence and the sale, possession or distribution of dangerous drugs.
Heard also is accused of two counts of reckless driving, a first offense of driving with a suspended license, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and other traffic violations.
Bond was set at $6,500.
