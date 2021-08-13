Social Circle may soon have its own Hollywood walk of fame.
Critically acclaimed actors Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening were in the small Walton County town this past week filming the movie “Jerry and Marge Go Large.”
“I’m honored that Social Circle was chosen for the filming of this movie,” Mayor David Keener said in a social media post Thursday. “I won’t give away the details or story line for the movie, but we are very excited about the potential transformation of ‘Georgia’s Greatest Little Town.’”
The film is based on the true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee discovers a mathematical loophole in the lottery. Selbee, with the help of his wife Marge, wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.
The film is being produced for Paramount+ and is directed by David Frankel. The production crew began prep work on set locations in Social Circle on July 28. The movie was shot in town Tuesday through Friday, and filming should resume Sept. 2 and 3 and will wrap-up Sept. 4-10.
“With our production based in Georgia, we scouted many small towns throughout the state,” said Mac Brown, “Jerry & Marge Go Large” location manager. “But as soon as our director David Frankel saw Social Circle we knew we found the perfect place that would offer us the scope, the feel and the Midwestern look that fits this story.”
Social Circle might look Midwestern, but residents showed their visitors traditional Southern hospitality.
“Everyone from the local shop and building owners to the town’s families has been wonderfully receptive,” Brown said. “We’re delighted to be filming here.”
The film is written by Brad Copeland and produced by Gil Netter, Levantine Films, and executive produced by Kevin Halloran, according to publicist Gregg Brilliant. “Amy Baer will also produce via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures,” Brilliant said. “Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on an original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.”
Cranston most recently starred in Showtime’s limited series Your Honor, for which he also served as executive producer. He is also well known for his portrayal of Walter White on Breaking Bad. On film, Cranston most recently appeared in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan, reprised his role as Walter White in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and starred opposite Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman in The Upside.
Bening most recently appeared in William Nicholson’s Hope Gap opposite Bill Nighy and Scott Z. Burns’ The Report, opposite Adam Driver, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Upcoming projects include Death On The Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh and Nyad, which will be directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.
