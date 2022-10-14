Etchison

In honor of Lt. Michael Everette Etchison’s service and sacrifice, Monroe Mayor John Howard, Police Chief R.V. Watts and senior members of Monroe Police Department met with members of his family on Oct. 11 to place a wreath on his grave. To date, Lt. Etchison is the only Monroe Police Department member to die in the line of duty.

 Photos courtesy Monroe Police Department

On Oct. 11, 1977, Michael Etchison, Sr., a 26-year-old lieutenant for the City of Monroe Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of the city he served.

His death made him the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed on duty in service to the citizens of Monroe. Etchison left behind a wife and son. At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of the MPD.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.