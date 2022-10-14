On Oct. 11, 1977, Michael Etchison, Sr., a 26-year-old lieutenant for the City of Monroe Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of the city he served.
His death made him the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed on duty in service to the citizens of Monroe. Etchison left behind a wife and son. At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of the MPD.
Etchison was in a high-speed pursuit and at the end of the chase, he and two other officers were engaged in a gun battle with the suspect.
The other two officers, Officer Mike Head and Deputy Bill Cody, were wounded, but Etchison died instantly from his wounds.
Head was able to shoot and kill the suspect.
Now, 45 years later, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in honor of Etchison’s service and sacrifice, Monroe Mayor John Howard, Police Chief R.V. Watts and senior members of Monroe Police Department met with members of his family to place a wreath on his grave.
There is an exhibit at the Monroe Museum “Honoring the Life and Sacrifice of Lt. Michael Etchison Sr.”
Robbie Vaughn and other members of Lt. Michael Etchison’s family were on hand Feb. 10, 2018 for the opening of the exhibit at the Monroe Museum honoring his service and sacrifice. The Monroe Museum is located at 227 S. Broad Street in downtown Monroe.
You can also see the 30-minute feature video “In the Line of Duty” about the incidents surrounding Lt. Etchison’s death by going to the museum website at monroegamuseum.org/michaeletchison.
