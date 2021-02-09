The campaign to build a YMCA in Walton County is ready to start.
The leadership team for the YMCA campaign is gearing up to begin fundraising to build a location in Walton County which will include a swimming pool, basketball gymnasium, multipurpose sports facility, exercise/fitness facilities, child care, classrooms, outdoor sports fields, walking trails and more.
The Building a Healthy Walton campaign has established a goal of $15 million to be raised from corporate and community leaders in the Walton County area. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2021 or early 2022.
The Walton YMCA will be located in the very center of the county across from Monroe Area High School, at Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and Drake Drive, near at the crossroads of Georgia 138, Georgia 11 and U.S. 78.
Lee Garrett, general co-chair of the campaign, said this location would make it more than just a Monroe or other city project, but a true county location.
“This will bring the county together,” he said.
A kickoff event for the project is expected in the weeks ahead before the leadership team begins the long process of raising funds from the community to make the YMCA a reality.
“We want to get the word out so everyone will understand why a YMCA will be so beneficial to the community,” Ben Garrett, co-chair of the leadership team, said.
For more information or to get involved in the campaign, contact Sean George or Brii Rasmussen at the Building a Healthy Walton campaign office 770-267-YMCA (9622) or sgeorge@fcdusa.com and brasmussen@fcdusa.com.
