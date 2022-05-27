Residents can attend or participate in numerous Memorial Day ceremonies and activities throughout the Walton County community on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30.
Social Circle American Legion Post 332 will host a flag retirement ceremony at Social Circle First United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The American Legion post in Social Circle placed flags on military veterans’ graves at both city cemeteries earlier this week.
This year crosses and flags will be placed in Veterans Memorial Park to honor the 60 veterans from Walton County that were killed in action since World War II. Thirteen more flags will honor those soldiers that died in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August 2021 as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.
“Ken Adams has also placed crosses and flags at the Methodist Church as he does each year for Memorial Day,” Main Street Director Amber McKibben told the Social Circle City Council on May 17.
There will be a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday at the Walton County Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Walton County Courthouse, 303 S. Hammond Drive in Monroe.
Speakers include Col. Mitchel Swan, a 30-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Several groups have helped organize the observance in Monroe, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4421, American Legion Posts 233 and 64, and the Monroe Museum.
The annual Ride for America organized by the Legion Riders of Post 233 in Loganville will be held on Memorial Day. Residents are encouraged to line the route and wave flags as the riders go past.
The doors will open at 7 a.m. at the American Legion on 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville. Riders will depart from Loganville at 9:30 a.m. The route will go through Social Circle and stop in Madison for a Memorial Day ceremony.
Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com. The somber day of remembrance is observed the last Monday of May.
