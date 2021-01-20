President Donald Trump left Washington on Wednesday, thanking his family and reflecting on a “very special” four years.
Trump left the White House about four hours before the end of his term, deciding to forego the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden at noon.
The president and first lady Melania Trump flew by helicopter to Joint Base Andrews and were to fly south to Florida to begin lives as private citizens.
“You will be in my thoughts and prayers,” Melania Trump said. “God bless you all.”
The Trumps addressed a crowd of well-wishers at the Maryland military facility who chanted “Thank you Trump.” Trump said he was leaving the Biden administration a strong foundation to build.
“We will be back in some form,” he pledged.
But Trump leaves Washington under the cloud of impeachment. The House impeached Trump for the second time last week on a charge of incitement of insurrection. A Senate trial could mean his disqualification from office.
The outgoing president said he’s proud of the accomplishments of his four years in office.
Trump leaves office at noon Wednesday after failing in his reelection bid. He’s the first president not to be reelected since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
And while Trump groused about the results even on Election Day in November, he offered best wishes to Biden’s administration in a farewell address Tuesday.
“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word.”
The 45th president said his administration worked to live out the 2016 campaign theme, “Make America Great Again.”
“We did what we came here to do — and so much more,” he said.
Trump called it an “extraordinary privilege” to serve as president.
“We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good,” he said. “We are a truly magnificent nation.”
An attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes that ensured Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, belied the “peace-loving citizens” remark, but Trump condemned the attacks.
“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” he said. “Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.
“Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our common destiny.”
Trump touted his success in passing “the largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history” and in slashing regulations, and said the nation was closing its trade gap with China before COVID-19 struck.
“The whole world suffered, but America outperformed other countries economically because of our incredible economy that we built,” Trump said. “Without the foundations and footings, it wouldn’t have worked out this way.
“We wouldn’t have some of the best numbers we’ve ever had.”
Trump took credit for the creation of two COVID-19 vaccines within nine months.
“Another administration would have taken three, four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine,” he said. “We did in nine months.
“We grieve for every life lost, and we pledge in their memory to wipe out this horrible pandemic once and for all.”
The nation has seen more than 400,000 deaths.
Trump also claimed victories in securing three Supreme Court justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Cavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — and hundreds of judges to lower courts, and in advancing border security measures. The wall on the southern border remains incomplete, and Mexico has not paid for it despite Trump’s 2016 campaign promises.
The outgoing president said nearly $3 trillion in domestic spending “fully rebuilt the American military,” and achieved victories over the Islamic State.
“As president, my top priority, my constant concern, has always been the best interests of American workers and American families,” he said. “I did not seek the easiest course; by far, it was actually the most difficult.
“I did not seek the path that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that’s what you elected me to do. Your needs were my first and last unyielding focus.”
