MONROE, Ga. — David Thompson said people who’ve criticized the developer who offered to sell and donate land for a new jail were “lower than pond scum,” and that has people thinking the chairman is not such a fun guy.
Thompson blistered the critics of the now-abandoned plan for the county to pay $500,000 for 21.3 acres in the 1100 block of East Church Street. East Church Street Investment Property, a Loganville-based limited liability corporation, would have been able to claim the remaining value of the land as a tax write-off.
The LLC is tied to Darrell McWaters of Reliant Homes. Without naming McWaters, Thompson said criticism of the man and the business is unfair given past support of community projects.
After setting ground rules for public comments, which Thompson moved to the end of the meeting instead of their usual spot before the proceedings are called to order, the chairman got heated.
“I also want to voice my, I guess you would call it disappointment with this group attacking a private citizen and a private business,” Thompson said. “This citizen has donated Meridian Park, Loganville. He’s donated 55 acres in Walnut Grove for a sports complex. He just donated 128 acres to the city of Monroe for nature trails along the Alcovy River and the gall of this group to slander him and his company is worse than being pond scum. I am sorry, that is lower than lower.
“This guy was fixing to start a humane society for Walton County with his own money and y’all attack him on the internet because he entered into a contract with this county for a piece of property, was the most dismal thing, and I’m ashamed of every one of you, and I just want you to know that.”
Criticism of the opposition the jail site — which Thompson abandoned last week — did not go over well.
“It hurts really bad to hear someone of your stature call us ‘pond scum’ because not all of us do that sort of thing,” said Sandra Davis, one of 11 citizens who spoke against plans to build the jail on Church Street or in any neighborhood.
While Thompson acknowledged not everyone who opposes the project had criticized McWaters, he stuck by his harsh words for anyone who had.
“Those involved know who you are and you know how I feel about it,” he said during the 48-minute public comment portion of the meeting Tuesday night.
