MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County tag office will be closed Monday and until further notice due to employee quarantines related to COVID-19.
Tax Commissioner Derry Boyd announced the closing Sunday.
Boyd said the property tax division will remain open for business as usual.
"We remain dedicated to serving the public during this period of time," Boyd said. "Our staff will be working to answer phone calls, return emails and process mail including renewals as efficiently as possible."
Boyd encouraged citizens to use online services as possible, and said a drop box has been installed in the parking lot at the Walton County Government Building, at 303 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, to take payments, vehicle renewals, title work and any requested documents.
