Representative Mike Collins (R-Jackson.), Chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology, introduced the Weather Information for Agriculture Act, legislation to strengthen America’s national drought and soil moisture monitoring systems. Collins is joined by Environment Subcommittee Chairman Max Miller (R-Ohio) and Representative Jim Baird (R-Ind.) as original cosponsors.
“Having accurate, timely knowledge of drought and soil moisture conditions helps farmers stay in front of challenging circumstances that affect their crops,” said Collins. “This legislation will enhance information gathering for agriculture here in Georgia and across America while ensuring that the National Weather Service and the National Integrated Drought Information System continue utilizing the University of Georgia's Weather Network for this vital data.”
