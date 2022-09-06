It was a good day for the Alcovy District Circuit and not a good one for criminals.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:45 am
It was a good day for the Alcovy District Circuit and not a good one for criminals.
Prosecutors with District Attorney’s Offices in Walton and Newton counties earned murder convictions on the same day last week.
In Walton County, a jury found Michael Huff guilty of the murder of Montez Watson. Approximately an hour earlier in neighboring Newton County, a jury found Joshua Anderson guilty of murdering Kevin Marshall.
“I am so proud of the Walton County District Attorney’s Office and the Newton County District Attorney’s Office,” District Attorney Randy McGinley said.
“Each of our offices are full of people who work so hard to achieve justice for the victims, their families and our communities.”
In addition to the two murder cases, two other juries were selected in Newton County because two judges had jury trials.
A jury was selected in the case of State vs. Carl Hepburn. Prior to opening statements, Hepburn entered a guilty plea to false imprisonment of a child under 14.
The case was prosecuted by senior assistant district attorney Alex Stone, victim advocates Cindy Hooper and Ellen Bales, investigator Colin Cunningham and legal assistant Danielle Miller. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.
Also on the same today, Gus Bush was found guilt of DUI and failure to maintain lane. This case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Hunter McCreight along with Cunningham, Bales and Miller. The Georgia State Patrol and the City of Porterdale Police Department handled the arrest and investigation.
McGinley also thanked courthouse deputies from both the Walton County and Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The dedication to victims and our communities of the DA’s offices of Alcovy Circuit is the best in the state,” McGinley said.
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
