LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The owners of a local senior living facility have said visitors won’t be allowed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Roswell-based Phoenix Senior Living issued the guidance this week for its facilities, which includes The Retreat at Loganville on Tommy Lee Fuller Drive and 13 other Georgia properties.
In a statement, the company said the policy will be in place until further notice. Limited exceptions may be made for adult family members in the case of unique circumstances, and then only if the visitor is prescreened in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and with written approval of the facility’s executive director.
Children under the age of 16 will not be admitted.
The company said there were no identified cases of COVID-19 in its 41 facilities, which span seven states.
PSL assumed management of the former Southern Plantation as of Aug. 1.