The Monroe Police Department is seeking for the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.
Jaqwon Williams, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened recently on G.W. Carver Circle.
Police say Williams is considered armed and dangerous.
Please use caution and Do Not approach. If you have any information on this subject, please get in touch with Det. Mitch Studdard with the City of Monroe Police Department, or dial 911.
