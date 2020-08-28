LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Walton County middle school reported 10 cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Youth Middle School has 10 new confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus over the past week, the Walton County School District said late Friday morning.
The district said there were 23 new cases in the past week out of an overall population of 13,790 students and 1,665 employees.
The positive cases mean 198 people are in precautionary quarantine, per Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
Last week, the district reported 26 new positive cases and 296 people in quarantine.
School district officials have said they are only naming individual schools in the weekly report if there are 10 or more cases.
The Social Circle City Schools had 10 cases with 114 people in precautionary quarantine as of Friday. There were no positive cases and 32 people in quarantine on Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.