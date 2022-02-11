There were nearly as many men and women in blue as there were civilians at Thursday’s Loganville City Council meeting.
Interim Loganville police Chief Dick Lowry was officially appointed to lead the department following the retirement of former Chief Mike McHugh. McHugh and Lt. Terry Malcom, who also served the department for a generation, retired earlier this month.
Lowry served as McHugh’s assistant chief. He’s been with the LPD for 16 years and was promoted to assistant chief in 2009.
Former city mayors and council members joined Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman and Loganville Police Department personnel to witness Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster administer the oath of office to Lowry.
Lowry thanked the community for their support, and told his wife, Candy, children, grandchildren and other family members that without them he would not have been able to do his job as a police officer nor achieve the rank of chief.
“I know you spent a lot of sleepless nights waiting to hear my key in the door,” he said.
Lowry told his officers that he expects them to be exceptional as individuals and as an agency.
“We will work as a team. We will take care of each other,” the chief said. He stressed that officers will build relationships with citizens based on respect, trust and compassion.
“Believe that badge on your chest still means something,” Lowry said. “Believe what you do still matters.”
He urged his police officers to remember his advice even when critics lambaste law enforcement.
“Leadership is an art,” Lowry said. “It is an art best done by example and from the front. Follow me.”
Lowry’s first action as chief was to promote Major Greg Warnack his assistant chief. Warnack had come to the council meeting fresh from a 12-hour shift. The new assistant chief was covering for a fellow officer whose daughter was having surgery, Lowry said.
Council members congratulated their new chief and assistant chief and pledged their support.
The council then selected Councilman Jay Boland as Loganville’s new vice mayor. Mayor Skip Baliles did not participate in the vote.
Councilwoman Melanie Long made the motion to nominate Boland. Councilman Bill DuVall seconded the motion. The council voted 5-1 in favor of Boland as vice mayor. Councilwoman Linda Dodd opposed the nomination.
Boland was reelected to city council in 2019. He was first elected in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of Dan Curry when he resigned his council seat for his successful mayoral campaign. Boland ran again in 2015 for a full term.
He currently chairs the public safety committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.