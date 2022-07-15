The Walton County Board of Education has announced its schedule of open houses as the 2022-23 school year approaches.
LOGANVILLE CLUSTER
THURSDAY, JULY 28
•Loganville Middle (all grades): Open House from 3-5 p.m.
•Loganville High (all grades): Open House from 5-7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Bay Creek Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
•Loganville Elementary (all grades): Open House from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
•Sharon Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
MONROE CLUSTER
THURSDAY, JULY 28
•Carver Middle (all grades): Open House from 3:30-6 p.m.
•Monroe Area High (all grades): Open House from 5-7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
•Harmony Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4–6 p.m.
•Monroe Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
•Walker Park Elementary (all grades): Open House set from 4-6 p.m.
WALNUT GROVE CLUSTER
THURSDAY, JULY 28
•Youth Middle (6th grade only): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
ªWalnut Grove High (9th grade only): Schedule Pickup from 4-7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Atha Road Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
Walnut Grove Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
•Youth Elementary (all grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
•Youth Middle (7th and 8th grades): Open House from 4-6 p.m.
•Walnut Grove High (10th thru 12th grades): Schedule Pickup from 4-7 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Walnut Grove High (all grades): Open House and Curriculum Night from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.