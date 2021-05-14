Monroe City Council members approved a plan Tuesday to fund the city’s proposed Downtown Green project and complete upgrades to Mathews Park without taking on further debt.
Mayor John Howard shared an alternative funding solution put forward by Councilman Nathan Little. Initially, City Administrator Logan Propes had suggested the council consider borrowing $3.2 million via a lease-purchase style loan from the Georgia Municipal Association to complete the Downtown Green.
Propes informed the council during a work session last week that there is currently $971,789.83 in available funds for the project. This amount includes a portion of SPLOST 2019 revenue and an anticipated $500,000 reimbursable grant.
Propes told The Tribune that the council’s alternative funding mechanism would borrow $2.5 million from the city’s utility Municipal Competitive Trust reserve funds and place it in the general fund reserves for use as an advanced project capital reserve account.
Propes said this funding plan would ensure the Downtown Green is “shovel ready” later this year, once the city completes the engineering portion of the project and bids it out.
“These funds will supplement existing SPLOST funds earmarked more broadly for parks,” he said. “Once we award the contract and begin construction on the project, we will use SPLOST proceeds and other grant and donation proceeds to reimburse the general fund reserve account as we receive them. Then the general fund would pay back the MCT fund as we move along.”
The municipal competitive trust was established in 1999 to help Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia participants lower their energy costs. MEAG Power later amended how the MCT fund might be used. Funds can be directed to local infrastructure, economic development and downtown renovation projects, according to the website.
“We have been very frugal with our MCT account and want to ensure it maintains a healthy balance for major infrastructure projects and in event of emergency,” Propes said.
Council members also requested the city make some additional improvements to Mathews Park. Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford suggested the city install another restroom and pavilion, clear paths for walking trails and restock the pond.
Propes said these upgrades could be funded by the city’s available SPLOST monies set aside for parks.
