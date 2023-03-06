Nathan Millard

The body of a resident of the Covington area of Walton County was found today in Louisiana 12 days after he disappeared while on a business trip, police said.

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, who resided near Jersey between Covington and Monroe, was found shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, police told The Advocate newspaper.

